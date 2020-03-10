According to a recent investigation, high blood pressure in people aged over 85 may be associated with reduced mortality. The researchers also found that the risk of mortality was even lower for older adults with moderate or severe frailty.

In 2017, a number of health organizations, including the American Heart Association (AHA) and American College of Cardiology, lowered their definitions of high blood pressure.

Previously, the thresholds were 140/90 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) for people younger than 65 and 150/80 mm Hg for those aged 65 and older.

But are these tighter guidelines truly helpful for older adults, particularly for adults with frailty?

As the authors of the new study point out, most data relating to hypertension and older adults do not necessarily represent frail older adults.

This is because an insufficient number of these adults have participated in randomized clinical trials, due to comorbidities, limited life expectancy, problems with cognition, and factors relating to medication.

For these reasons, predicting cardiovascular or all-cause mortality from blood pressure among older adults is still challenging and uncertain.

To help address this issue, Jane Masoli — a National Institute for Health Research doctoral fellow and specialist registrar in geriatric medicine at the University of Exeter, in the United Kingdom — and colleagues carried out a new study.

Masoli and the team set out to examine associations between mortality and blood pressure in the health records of 415,980 older adults.

They recently published their results in the journal Age and Ageing.