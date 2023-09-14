Study results shared at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2023 suggest that people who only have high blood pressure while lying down are at a similar risk for heart failure , stroke , coronary heart disease , fatal coronary heart disease, and all-cause mortality to people with high blood pressure while both sitting and lying down.

However, this might not reveal the full picture about a person’s cardiovascular health, since some people can have high blood pressure while lying down and normal blood pressure while they are sitting.

Medical professionals typically measure blood pressure to gather vital information about someone’s health. Most often, people are sitting during blood pressure readings.

Blood pressure measures the force of blood pressing against the blood vessels that carry blood away from the heart. A blood pressure measurement involves two numbers: the systolic number, which measures when the heart muscles contract, and the diastolic number, which measures when the heart is at rest.

Typically, when someone’s blood pressure is normal, the reading is 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg).

For this study, researchers wanted to see if high blood pressure while lying down, also called supine hypertension, was a risk factor on its own for adverse cardiovascular disease. In other words, would someone who only had high blood pressure lying down still be at risk for poor health outcomes?

Researchers used data from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) Study . They ended up including 11,369 participants in their analysis.

They excluded individuals with a history of coronary heart disease, heart failure, or stroke. Researchers defined supine high blood pressure as any reading greater than or equal to 130 mm Hg systolic or any reading greater than or equal to 80 mmH g diastolic while lying down. They defined seated high blood pressure by the same parameters but while sitting rather than lying down.

Among the participants, researchers found that 16% had normal blood pressure while seated but high blood pressure while lying down. They also found that 74% of participants who had high blood pressure while seated also had high blood pressure while lying down.

The average follow-up time was 25–28 years. The investigators found that people with seated and supine high blood pressure were at an increased risk for coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, fatal coronary heart disease, and all cause mortality.

The risk was similar for participants who only had high blood pressure while lying down. The researchers also found that the results did not differ based on use of medication for high blood pressure.

Dr. Michael Broukhim, a board certified interventional cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, not involved in the research, commented with his thoughts on the study results to Medical News Today:

“High blood pressure is related to an increased risk for cardiovascular disease including coronary artery disease, stroke, kidney disease, heart failure, and premature death. This study demonstrates that measuring seated blood pressures may miss hypertension in a significant proportion of middle-aged adults.”

Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, also not involved in the study, further commented that the findings had important implications for blood pressure management strategies.

“This research shows that we may miss the diagnosis of hypertension in many patients if we only measure their blood pressure while sitting, rather than laying down,” he told us. “This gives us an important opportunity to better address an important cardiovascular risk factor.”