New research has identified some common factors associated with severe cases of COVID-19 in African American people, including a high body mass index (BMI). A new study explores some underlying risk factors for severe COVID-19 among African Americans. The research, published in the journal Obesity, focused on African American people because they are disproportionately affected by the disease, which results from infection with the new coronavirus.

COVID-19 disparities While all people have a risk of contracting the infection and developing the disease, this risk is not equally distributed. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note, “Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19.” Various studies and reviews have demonstrated this disproportionate impact. The articles consistently point to an association between ethnicity and race and COVID-19 severity, highlighting that the disease and our approach to it must be understood in socioeconomic, as well as biological, terms. As a commentary in the journal BMJ Global Health notes, “Racism, segregation, and inequality, which have been for decades invisibly and pervasively embedded in dominant cultures and social institutions, now emerge as a monumental COVID-19 challenge.” Even as structural racism requires a wholescale reckoning, understanding the factors beyond systemic inequity that contribute to a high rate of severe COVID-19 among African Americans can help doctors respond effectively. Dr. Christine Bojanowski, an assistant professor at Tulane University’s School of Medicine, in New Orleans, LA, and the corresponding author of the present study, notes, “It is of tremendous importance that we identify risk factors and those individuals who may be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 infection, so that we are able [to] dedicate efforts toward supporting those most affected and in need.” “This study is of particular interest in response to emerging reports revealing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the African American community in our country. Further inclusive research aimed at optimizing clinical care relevant to the African American population is critical to ensure an equitable response to COVID-19.”

158 participants The analysis included African American patients with confirmed COVID-19 who presented to an academic hospital between March 12 and April 9, 2020. In total, the study included 158 participants, 61% of whom were women. The participants’ average age was 57. The study recorded whether the patients had required treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU), using this to define whether they had experienced severe COVID-19. The participants’ general health was identified retrospectively, by looking at their medical records. Among the patients with severe COVID-19, 85% required intubation and mechanical ventilation due to respiratory failure.



In total, 37% of the patients receiving ICU care died. However, the actual figure may be higher, as more than one-fifth of the patients were still receiving ventilation in the ICU when the analysis took place.