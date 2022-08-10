Share on Pinterest Adrienne Bresnahan/Getty Images Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world.

High cholesterol is a modifiable risk factor for heart-related diseases.

Biotechnology company Verve Therapeutics recently launched an in-human clinical trial for a gene-editing medication aimed at lowering cholesterol. Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death worldwide. In 2019, about 17.9 million people worldwide died from heart-related diseases. A common and modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease is high cholesterol. Past research shows if a person reduces their cholesterol by 10%, they can lower their risk for heart-related issues by up to 30%. Although there are currently medications available to help lower cholesterol, they can sometimes have side effects. Additionally, these therapies normally require a person to take them every day, which causes decreased prescription adherence for some patients. To provide a different type of treatment for lowering cholesterol, biotechnology company Verve Therapeutics has recently launched a clinical trial in New Zealand to test a new single-dose gene-editing medication in human patients.

PCSK9 gene therapy for HeFH The current clinical trial for Verve Therapeutics’ VERVE-101 gene editing treatment, known as the heart-1 clinical trial, examines the medication as a treatment for patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). HeFH is an inherited genetic disorder affecting the liver and ultimately causing very high levels of cholesterol in the body if not treated. HeFH is a subtype of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), where blood vessel walls become thick and hard, making it difficult for blood to flow freely. According to Verve Therapeutics’ website, VERVE-101 works by targeting a specific gene in the liver called the PCSK9 gene. The treatment edits the PCSK9 gene to turn it off. This results in lower levels of “bad” cholesterol — known clinically as LDL-C — in the blood. “Our ultimate goal with VERVE-101 is to bring a new option to the millions of people with ASCVD around the world, and dosing participants in the Phase 1 study for this first indication, HeFH, is a key inflection point to achieving that goal,” said Dr. Andrew Bellinger, chief scientific and medical officer of Verve, in a press release. “With the current standard of care treatment for HeFH, less than 20% of patients achieve LDL-C goal levels due to the limitations of the chronic model which requires rigorous patient adherence, regular health care access, and extensive health care infrastructure. VERVE-101 has the potential to change the way cardiovascular disease is cared for by lowering LDL-C as low as possible for as long as possible after a single treatment,” he stated in the release. The clinical trial reportedly includes 40 adult patients with HeFH and established ASCVD. Verve Therapeutics plans to release clinical trial data in 2023. Before launching this clinical study, Verve Therapeutics released preclinical data from its study of VERVE-101 on non-human primates. The company presented these findings at the TIDES USA 2022 Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Conference in May 2022. Preclinical data reportedly showed a more than 60% mean reduction in LDL-C after 20 months of a non-human primate receiving a single dose of the therapy.