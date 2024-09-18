Their study was recently published in the American Journal of Psychiatry .

Now, researchers from McLean Hospital in Massachusetts have found that people who take high doses of amphetamines have a five-fold increased risk of developing psychosis or mania .

Past studies have also linked amphetamine use to possibly developing the psychiatric disorder psychosis , which in some cases may lead to schizophrenia .

There are a number of potential side effects to taking amphetamines, including possible addiction, especially if used illegally as a recreational drug.

Previous research shows that prescription amphetamine use in adults has been increasing in the United States, increasing 70% from 2011 to 2021, with a larger spike during the COVID-19 pandemic .

For this study, researchers analyzed medical data from adults between the ages of 16 and 35 treated at Mass General Brigham between 2005 and 2019.

From this pool, scientists identified about 1,300 people presenting with a first-episode psychosis or mania, and another about 2,700 people — considered the control group — with a psychiatric hospitalization for other conditions such as depression or anxiety.

Researchers also examined study participants’ stimulant use, as well as any other factors that might influence that amount such as substance abuse.

At the study’s conclusion, the research team found that study participants receiving any prescription amphetamine had a 63% risk of developing psychosis or mania. That percentage increased to 81% for those taking high-dose amphetamine, considered 30 milligrams (mg) or more.

According to the researchers, the findings suggest that 81% of psychosis or mania cases in people taking prescription amphetamines could have been eliminated if they were not taking a high dose.

“Stimulant medications don’t have an upper dose limit on their labels, and our results show that it is clear that dose is a factor in psychosis risk and should be a chief consideration when prescribing stimulants,” said Lauren Moran, MD, a pharmacoepidemiology researcher at McLean Hospital, and lead study author in a press release.

“This is a rare but serious side effect that should be monitored by both patients and their doctors whenever these medications are prescribed,” she emphasized.

Researchers also reported there was no significant psychosis or mania risk increase in study participants receiving methylphenidate, commonly known by one of its brand names, Ritalin. This finding, scientists say, was consistent with previous research led by Moran in 2019.