They found that consuming high amounts of fructose, especially among Mexican Americans who consumed the highest amount, was linked to a higher risk of NAFLD.

The researchers conclude that people should avoid consuming foods with high fructose corn syrup content to prevent NAFLD. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) occurs when an excess of fat builds up in the liver, which can lead to permanent scarring of the liver, called cirrhosis. Around 24% of adults in the U.S. have the condition. Risk factors for NAFLD include : Low HDL cholesterol

Type 2 diabetes

High BMI

Age

Hypertension

Waist circumference Previous research indicates that diets high in sugar from sucrose or high fructose corn syrup increase NAFLD risk. Other research also suggests that NAFLD prevalence is highest in Hispanics compared to Whites and Blacks. Exploring high-fructose corn syrup consumption and NAFLD rates could help researchers identify the reasons behind different risk factors among ethnic groups. Recently, researchers analyzed the link between NAFLD and high-fructose corn syrup consumption among different ethnicities. They found that higher fructose consumption was linked to higher rates of NAFLD and that Mexican Americans were most affected. Researchers presented the findings at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

Data analysis Fructose is a natural sugar found in fruits, fruit juices, certain vegetables, and honey. Fructose is also present in high fructose corn syrup, which is often added to foods such as sodas and candies. Researchers examined data from 3,292 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-2018. Data in their analysis included fructose consumption, demographic factors including ethnicity, and incidence of NAFLD. Among the participants, 31.3% were in the “moderate” fructose consumption group, and 35.5% were in the high consumption group. Fructose consumption came from various sources: 29% from baked goods, pasta, and other grains

28% from fruits and items containing fruit

16% from sweeteners, condiments, and sauces

16% from sodas Altogether, 48% of Mexican Americans and 44% of non-Hispanic Blacks were in the high fructose consumption group compared to 33% of non-Hispanic Whites. The researchers found that 70% of Mexican Americans in the high fructose consumption group had NAFLD, compared to 52% of Mexican Americans in the low consumption group. The researchers further found that, among all ethnic groups, those with a higher fructose intake were more likely to have NAFLD.