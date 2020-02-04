According to a new study analyzing the data of thousands of people, an excessive intake of a certain kind of amino acid — present in protein-rich foods — is associated with a higher cardiometabolic risk. Share on Pinterest A new study in humans adds to the evidence that protein-rich foods, such as meat, may have a negative effect on heart health. Many people follow diets that are high in protein, which can help with weight loss and building muscle mass. However, increasingly, researchers are starting to question whether protein-rich foods provide enough benefits to offset the potential risks. For the most part, various recent studies have suggested that high protein foods may affect the health of the heart and the cardiovascular system. For example, a study in animal models that Medical News Today covered last week found that diets that are high in protein may be directly responsible for cardiovascular problems, such as atherosclerosis. Now, hot on its heels, a new study in humans points out a link between eating foods with a high sulfur amino acid content — typically high protein foods — and an increased cardiometabolic risk. The research — the findings of which appear in EClinicalMedicine — comes from Pennsylvania (Penn) State University in State College. Proteins comprise tiny compounds called amino acids, which vary in their components. Some contain atoms of the element sulfur, which gives them their name: sulfur amino acids .

Cardiometabolic risk and diet Two sulfur amino acids occur in protein-rich food. These are methionine, an essential amino acid, and cysteine, a semi-essential amino acid. The human body needs these amino acids to function well, and it must obtain them from a food source. The body cannot synthesize essential amino acids, and it cannot make enough of the semi-essential ones. However, as with many other nutrients, if they are present in excessive quantities, amino acids can end up doing more harm than good. This is what Penn State researchers noticed when they looked at the diets and health status of 11,576 individuals, whose data they accessed via the third National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES III), which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted. The researchers came up with a composite cardiometabolic disease risk score assessing each participant’s risk of developing cardiometabolic problems, such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. To do this, they measured the levels of tell-tale biomarkers — including cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose (sugar), and insulin — in the participants’ blood following a 10–16 hour fast. “These biomarkers are indicative of an individual’s risk for disease, just as high cholesterol levels are a risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” explains study co-author Prof. John Richie. “Many of these levels can be impacted by a person’s longer-term dietary habits leading up to the test,” Prof. Richie adds. The researchers also analyzed information about the participants’ dietary habits, which included nutrient intake calculations. They excluded from the study any individuals who reported having an overly low intake of sulfur amino acids.