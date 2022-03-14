Share on Pinterest New research adds to the evidence that higher education and advanced language skills may help ward off dementia. Alan Varajas/EyeEm/Getty Images

Dementia is a syndrome that severely impedes thinking, communication, memory, and other cognitive functions.

Contrary to popular opinion, mild cognitive impairment does not always lead to dementia.

In fact, an examination of the long-spanning Nun Study links high education levels with decreases in mild cognitive impairment.

This study also found that advanced language skills may help preserve cognitive function in older people.

Over 55 million people live with dementia globally, with almost 10 million new cases every year. It is the seventh leading cause of death and a major cause of disability among older individuals.

To date, dementia has no cure.

Health experts characterize mild cognitive impairment (MCI) as a slight decline in mental function that does not limit most everyday activities. It is widely considered a precursor to eventual dementia.

However, a group of researchers from the United States, Canada, and China has uncovered more evidence to refute this.

Their recent analysis suggests that people with higher education may be up to twice as likely to recover from MCI.

Suzanne Tyas, Ph.D., professor in the School of Public Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo, was the lead author. She reported:

“Even after considering age and genetics — established risk factors for dementia — we found that higher levels of education more than doubled the chances that people with mild cognitive impairment would return to normal cognition [NC] instead of progressing to dementia.”

Tyas and her team also observed that reverse transitions — going from MCI back to typical — can occur more often than dementia onset in younger individuals with high academic achievement and language skills. These younger people also did not carry certain genetic risk factors for dementia.

This work appears in Neurology.