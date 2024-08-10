Share on Pinterest A new study compared HIIT and steady, moderate exercise for stroke recovery. RZCREATIVE/Stocksy

Stroke is a condition where blood and oxygen are not able to get to the brain.

Exercise is an important part of stroke recovery.

Researchers from McMaster University have found that repeated one-minute bursts of high intensity interval training (HIIT) were more effective in improving aerobic fitness after a stroke than traditional, continuous moderate exercise.

While stroke is treatable, researchers estimate that more than two-thirds of stroke survivors will require rehabilitation, which depending on the person’s needs can include speech, occupational, and physical therapies.

Previous studies show that exercising after a stroke offers several health benefits, including reduced risk of stroke recurrence and improved overall recovery .

A recent study found that repeated one-minute bursts of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) was more effective in improving aerobic fitness after a stroke than traditional, continuous moderate exercise.

“Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, but there is strong evidence to support exercise as a key component of rehabilitation programs to promote recovery and reduce long-term impacts of stroke and lower risk of future recurrent stroke,” said Ada Tang, PT, PhD, physiotherapist, professor, and assistant dean of Rehabilitation Science at McMaster University and corresponding author of the study.

“Research has shown that aerobic fitness levels are low in people with stroke, often at levels that are inadequate to perform activities we might do every day such as climbing stairs or walking fast,” Tang explained to Medical News Today. “We know that there are challenges to participating in exercise after stroke, however, such as finding time to fit it into their day.”

“We also know that therapists can be hesitant to push patients with stroke to higher intensities of exercise despite research that suggests that more intense exercise may be beneficial. Instead, they are more likely to keep exercise intensities lower. We felt that HIIT would be an important, feasible, and time-efficient option for exercise after stroke,” she added.