New HIV diagnoses in England went down in 2020, but so did the number of tests carried out due to reduced access to sexual health clinics during lockdowns.

For the first time in a decade, the total number of new HIV diagnoses was higher in heterosexual people than among gay and bisexual men.

The reasons behind this change are difficult to quantify due to disrupted access to healthcare and changing sexual behaviors during the pandemic.

There has been an overall decline in new HIV diagnoses in recent years in some countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

HIV diagnoses peaked around 1997, and UNAIDS launched a global push to make sure 90% of people with HIV received a diagnosis by 2020, and 90% of those people had access to treatment.

When people receive an HIV diagnosis, they can access treatment that can reduce viral load and prevent transmission of HIV. According to UNAIDS, globally, 1.5 million people received a diagnosis of HIV in 2020 compared to 3 million in 1997. Women and girls accounted for 50% of these diagnoses in 2020.

While women made up less than one-third of new diagnoses in the U.K. in 2020, figures released by the U.K. Health Security Agency on December 2, 2021, show that heterosexual people made up the majority of new HIV diagnoses in the U.K. in 2020.

The figures showed that of the total number of people who received a diagnosis of HIV in England in 2020, 45% were gay and bisexual men, and 49% were heterosexual people. The total number of people who received a diagnosis for HIV in England in the same year was 2,630.

The number of new diagnoses among gay and bisexual men fell from 1,500 in 2019 to 890 in 2020, representing a 41% year-on-year drop. Diagnoses in heterosexual people fell from 1,310 in 2019 to 1,010 in 2020, a 23% drop. It is important to note that testing in sexual health clinics dropped by 30%.

HIV testing dropped 33% among heterosexual people and 7% among gay and bisexual men.

In a telephone interview, Liam Beattie, public affairs officer at the Terrence Higgins Trust, a U.K. HIV and sexual health charity, told Medical News Today that lockdowns had a significant impact on access to sexual health clinics and, therefore, testing in the U.K.

“We did see that significant drop in sexual health services, so [testing] dropped by over half during periods, but we did see an increase in online testing. But in terms of breaking it down within demographics, we’ve seen online testing is significantly more popular among gay and bisexual men than among heterosexual men, for example. So, we’re not seeing that same level of enthusiasm we may want to see for online testing being played out across all the demographics that need to be tested.”