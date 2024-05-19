Studying different types of pulmonary hypertension For this study, researchers recruited a total of 742 female participants. Those who had pulmonary hypertension were classified into the five groups established by the World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension: Group 1: Pulmonary arterial hypertension

Group 2: Pulmonary hypertension caused by left heart disease

Group 3: Pulmonary hypertension caused by lung disease

Group 4: Pulmonary hypertension from chronic blood clots in the lungs

Group 5: Pulmonary hypertension from unknown cause “Pulmonary hypertension is a progressive disease that can significantly impact one’s quality [of life] despite current treatments,” Audriana Hurbon, MD, assistant clinical professor in the Department of Medicine at The University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson and corresponding author of this study told Medical News Today. “Because we know that in Group 1 pulmonary hypertension women can be affected more often than men, we also know that once affected we have observed less severe disease than (men). We wanted to explore a suspected hormonal contribution to this observation.” Other female participants included those with risk factors for pulmonary hypertension but who did not have this disease and healthy controls.

HRT improves pulmonary hypertension symptoms Researchers found an association between the use of hormone replacement therapy and lower mean pulmonary artery pressure, higher right ventricular fractional shortening, and right ventricular ejection fraction. “So far, our preliminary data has been positive with improvement (in) mean pulmonary arterial pressure, pulmonary vascular resistance, right ventricular ejection fraction, and right ventricular fractional shortening with the use of HRT in the pulmonary hypertension cohort,” Hurbon said. “We didn’t observe a difference with the healthy controls or comparator — one with risk factors for pulmonary hypertension but does not have the disease — with increased lifetime duration of menses or with use of HRT. These findings were consistent with our hypothesis that suggests that hormones could be protective with this pulmonary hypertension subgroup.” Additionally, those in the pulmonary hypertension Group 1 had lower mean pulmonary artery pressure, pulmonary vascular resistance, and higher right ventricular ejection fraction if exposed to HRT. “Additional studies are needed to further explore this,” Hurbon said. “Preliminary data suggests that these findings are most notable with Group 1 pulmonary hypertension compared to the other subgroups of pulmonary hypertension.”

HRT linked to adverse cardiac events After reviewing this study, Nicole Weinberg, MD, a board certified cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, told MNT the findings may cause controversy, noting the following: “We know that hormones do have some pros and cons , and it’s something that I feel we’ve struggled with in the world of preventative health — for every positive study, there’s a negative study,” Weinberg continued. “I think hormones, for one thing, are vasodilating medications — they can cause your blood vessels to plump. So if you think about a disease process like pulmonary hypertension, that is a facet of the drugs that we use for pulmonary hypertension, that can be very beneficial to cause more blood flow due to the circulation that’s being compromised.” “The flip side of it is the induction of actual hormones can cause increased clotting risks and things like that, that we already worry about quite significantly in this group of patients,” Weinberg continued. “So it’ll be interesting to see when they flesh out further research data where this ends up.” There is also controversy regarding the use of HRT and the cardiovascular system. While some studies say that HRT may help protect the body from cardiovascular disease, other studies say differently, such as a recent study reported that HRT may not help prevent heart disease.