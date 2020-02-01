Research in cell cultures and animal models suggests that scientists may be able to use a modified poliovirus to mount an immune response against brain tumor cells.

Share on Pinterest Laboratory experiments point to the possibility of a modified poliovirus helping to boost the immune system’s response to brain cancer.

Scientists know that the poliovirus is the pathogen that causes poliomyelitis , a disease that affects the central nervous system, potentially causing disability and, in the most severe cases, death.

But, increasingly, researchers have found that they can modify existing viruses to make them safe and, most importantly, harness their potential in challenging and fighting other health conditions.

Recently, a team of investigators from the Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, NC, has discovered that they might be able to use the poliovirus in the treatment of a form of brain cancer.

In their study paper — which appears in Nature Communications — the researchers explain that they have genetically modified the virus, creating a stable, safe version called a “chimera.”

This modified version, they say, can boost the immune response against diffuse midline glioma — a type of extremely aggressive brain tumor — that is more common in children than adults.

The research so far has been preclinical, which scientists have conducted in vitro, in cancer cells they have collected from humans, and in vivo, in mouse models.