Engineers at MIT say they have designed a device to help control type 1 diabetes with implantable islet cells.

The device, however, has only tested on mice so far, but researchers said it did keep their glucose levels stable.

Potential problems from using the device include diabetic ketoacidosis and fibrosis or scar formation around the device. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) say they have created a device for people with type 1 diabetes that may help produce insulin when needed. Their findings are being published today in The Proceeding of the National Academy of Science. The MIT engineers reported that their implantable device can carry hundreds of thousands of insulin-producing islet cells. Previous devices made for the same purpose failed and stopped producing insulin because they ran out of oxygen needed to create the insulin. To combat this, the scientists created an oxygen factory on the device, allowing it to generate oxygen by splitting water vapor in the body. The researchers said the device could potentially replace insulin injections in people with type 1 diabetes. “Currently, islet cell transplant is limited to patients with a history of severe metabolic complications and consistent failure of insulin-based therapies,” explained Dr. Caroline Messer, an endocrinologist at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York who was not involved in the study. “Long-term success rates are low and patients require lifelong immunosuppressive therapy. Conceptually, implantable islet cells that do not require immune suppression and create their own source of oxygen is nothing short of brilliant,” she told Medical News Today.

The importance of a device for type 1 diabetes treatment The device kept glucose levels stable for at least one month when implanted into mice. So far, it has only been tested in mice. The researchers hope to eventually create a larger version of the device and test it in people with type 1 diabetes. They expect this device to be about the size of a stick of chewing gum. “We are eager to see this technology translate, but it does take time,” said Dan Anderson, PhD, the study’s lead author and a professor of chemistry at MIT. “We hope to see this technology in humans within at most four years.” Although the researchers remained focused on treating diabetes, they indicate this kind of device might be able to be adapted to treat other illnesses that require repeated delivery of therapeutic proteins. “This technology allows for an improvement in the current approach to implantation of units containing cells that produce insulin in response to blood glucose levels without requiring invasive surgery,” said Dr. Eliud Sifonte, an endocrinologist at NYU Langone Medical Associates — West Palm Beach and Delray Beach in Florida who was not involved in the study. “Historically, this approach has been difficult to maintain due to an inability to provide a good oxygen supply to those implanted cells,” Sifonte told Medical News Today. “Without oxygen, these cells die and fail. In this study, the group from MIT presents evidence of the sustainability of a device that prevents environments of low oxygen, which would be a threat to the chances of survival of the transplanted cells. They showed how mice rendered diabetic could improve blood glucose levels with transplanted cells without requiring interventions to prevent an autoimmune response. This is an exciting development that can hopefully open doors for new treatment options to become available in the near future.” This device could be a game changer for people with type 1 diabetes, according to Messer. “There is no substitution for the glucose-detecting abilities of islet cells; no closed-loop insulin pump can possibly mimic the blood sugar control provided by islet cells.”

Potential problems with new type 1 diabetes device Experts say there are some concerns with this potential new device. “I worry that there could be an increased risk of diabetic ketoacidosis if any of the parts of the device malfunction (including the patch on the skin),” Messer said. “Currently, patients monitor blood sugars closely and quickly realize if their pump is malfunctioning. With islet cells, glucose monitoring would ostensibly no longer be necessary, but the lack of monitoring could hinder the ability to rapidly detect the onset of diabetic ketoacidosis.” Another concern is fibrosis. “Fibrosis (scar tissue) commonly forms around implanted medical devices,” Anderson told Medical News Today. “When cells are present in a device, this can lead to oxygen depletion. Since this device creates oxygen, we found that the cells within the device were able to stay alive even in the presence of fibrosis. “Regardless, we have also worked extensively on reducing fibrosis to medical materials. We are currently investigating approaches to reduce fibrosis in a next-generation device,” he added.