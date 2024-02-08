Most commonly, it first occurs in adults aged 30 to 50 years , but it can appear much earlier.

An estimated 30% of people with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis (PsA) — a chronic inflammatory condition that affects people’s joints.

It affects around 2% to 3% of the world’s population.

Roughly one-third of psoriasis cases begin during childhood.

Although it happens more rarely than in adults, these children are also at risk of developing PsA.

This is called juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and the peak onset age is 2 to 3 years with another peak occurring in mid-adolescence. Diagnosing adult PsA is difficult and JPsA has additional challenges.

Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Pamela Weiss, the director of rheumatology clinical research and attending physician in the Division of Rheumatology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“PsA in children is difficult to diagnose for many of the same reasons as in adults,” she said. “One added difficulty is that only one-third of children have psoriasis prior to the onset of arthritis, which can make distinguishing it from other types of juvenile arthritis a bit more challenging.”

Although there is some debate surrounding how JPsA is related to other forms of early-onset arthritis, experts classify it as a form of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), which is an umbrella term for a range of similar conditions.

Terminology aside, JPsA accounts for about 6% to 8% of all JIA cases and is one of the more severe forms. The primary symptoms of JPsA are similar to cases in adults, but there are some differences.

“Adolescents can also get peripheral and axial arthritis, tenderness at tendon insertions (enthesitis), inflammatory bowel disease, and eye inflammation (uveitis),” Weiss said.

“Younger (toddler age) kids with PsA often look a lot more like oligoarticular JIA than adults with PsA. They are less likely to have enthesitis and axial arthritis and are more likely to have chronic uveitis,” she added.

Other symptoms can include:

Psoriatic skin lesions

Swelling of individual toes or fingers

Arthritis or pain in the lower back or spine

Pitted or red nails

Speaking about the long-term impact of JPsA, a representative from Bristol Myers Squibb told Medical News Today, “The chronic inflammation of JPsA can cause joint damage, problems with bone growth, and chronic arthritis and disability as the children age.”

Scientists do not yet know the direct causes of this serious condition, but there is a genetic component. About 40% of children with JPsA have a close relative who also develops it.