Rejection is a hurtful experience for any person, and it can have a big effect on mental health. Now, researchers in California may have found a way to relieve the pain.

Pain is a complex process, with physical and emotional consequences.

“Research has shown that physical pain and social pain are influenced by some of the same biological processes in the brain and body,” says George Slavich, Ph.D., director of the Laboratory for Stress Assessment and Research at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Physical pain may be more noticeable than social pain. Yet social pain is one of the most common feelings that we experience.

Formally defined as “a specific emotional reaction to the perception that one is being excluded from desired relationships or being devalued by desired relationship partners or groups,” social pain can result from the end of a friendship or romantic relationship, or rejection in the workplace.

And, just like physical pain, it can have serious health consequences, as Slavich explains.

“Experiencing a socially painful life event, like a relationship breakup, is one of the strongest predictors of developing depression in adolescence and adulthood.”

“Social pain is also associated with decreased cognitive functioning and increased aggression and engagement in self-defeating behaviors, like excessive risk-taking and procrastination.”

As well as having effects on mental health, social pain can also cause physical health problems.

It is still unclear why social rejection causes physical pain. One possibility is that the pain is an evolutionary response designed to “[alert] the person to the fact that an important social relationship has been threatened or lost,” Slavich says.

“This may motivate the person to try to rekindle the relationship or form other relationships to help ensure continued safety and survival.”