A new fertility technique utilizing DNA from three people is reportedly being used in the United Kingdom. There are reports that several babies have been born in the United Kingdom using the DNA from three people.

The technique is part of a fertility program in that country.

It’s being utilized to help prevent the transmission of certain rare genetic diseases. A novel new technique combining DNA from three different people has reportedly been used as a way to prevent the generational transmission of certain rare genetic diseases. The process, called mitochondrial donation, uses genetic material from a mother and father and a third donor, in an attempt to drastically reduce or eliminate the exchange of mitochondrial diseases such as muscular dystrophy, hearing and vision disorders, epilepsy, heart conditions, learning disabilities, and even potentially neurodegenerative diseases. Mitochondria are often called the “powerhouses of the cell,” and in the cases of mitochondrial diseases, they stop being able to power certain functions as well as they would if they were healthy. That includes the most energy-intensive cells, such as nerves and heart muscle cells. “These babies have genomes derived from their biological father and mother just like any other babies but only had their mitochondria replaced with the ones coming from the donor,” said Dr. Steven Kim, a researcher in aging and cancer at the Coriell Institute of Medical Research in New Jersey and a medical content advisor at Breakout. “The practitioners did so by transferring the nucleus of the original egg (mother) to a new, unfertilized egg (donor),” he explained to Medical News Today. “This will theoretically eliminate the mitochondrial disorders but not without limitations since some residual mitochondria can still be present in the egg and later develop problems.”

How the DNA program works The process has been approved for use in the United Kingdom under the auspices of the country’s Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), which regulates fertility clinics and their operations. Hopeful parents are eligible for this procedure only if they are at “a very high risk of passing a serious mitochondrial disease onto their children,” according to the authority’s website. “Mitochondrial diseases can be quite severe,” Dr. Shvetha Murthy Zarek, a reproductive endocrinologist and the Medical and Practice IVF Director at Oma Fertility in St. Louis, told Medical News Today. “Curative therapies for mitochondrial diseases have proven to be challenging and this technique is promising.” So far, fewer than five babies have been born using this procedure, although 32 have been approved to do so, the HFEA says. “Mitochondrial donation treatment offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial illness the possibility of a healthy child. The HFEA oversees a robust framework which ensures that mitochondrial donation is provided in a safe and ethical manner,” they wrote in a statement. “These are still early days for mitochondrial donation treatment and the HFEA continues to review clinical and scientific developments.”