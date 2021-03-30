Share on Pinterest Actor K.J. Rasheed sits in the observation area after receiving his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church UCC on March 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA. The Providence popup vaccine clinic was held at the predominantly Black church as part of their health equity campaign in communities of color. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Although COVID-19 is most harshly affecting Black communities in the United States, vaccination rates in these communities remain very low.

A paper proposes that a coalition of Black faith leaders, public health officials, and Black medical professionals may be able to increase the number of people getting vaccinated.

A test of the proposed model in southern California’s San Bernardino Valley resulted in a measurable increase in the rate of vaccinations.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As vaccines become more readily available in the U.S., attention has turned to the task of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

However, improving vaccination rates in Black communities can be particularly challenging, according to the authors of a paper in The Lancet Global Health .

The paper proposes a three-tiered model for improving vaccination rates in Black communities. It is an idea that is supported by the results of a test program targeted to the historically underserved Black community of southern California’s San Bernardino County.

This campaign led to setting up a mobile vaccination clinic in the parking lot of a San Bernardino church. During the 1-day event, the clinic vaccinated 417 individuals, 84% of whom were Black.

The paper also reports that focused education efforts led to an improvement in the percentage of Black individuals taking advantage of local mass vaccination clinics after the program. Their participation increased from 3% to 3.6% in the week that followed the mobile clinic vaccination event.