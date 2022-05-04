Share on Pinterest New research sheds light on a genetic cause for the autoimmune condition lupus. Mario Tama/Getty Images Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can cause various symptoms impacting people’s health and well-being.

The exact causes of why someone develops lupus are unknown, but scientists continue their search.

A recent study found that a variant of the TLR7 gene caused lupus when introduced in mice, indicating this gene may cause lupus in some people. Lupus is a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy tissue. People with lupus can experience symptoms that range from mild to severe. It is unclear what exactly causes the condition. Researchers are still trying to determine the genetic factors that contribute to lupus. A recent study published in Nature found that a specific variant of the gene TLR7 caused lupus when introduced in mice. This discovery could lead to new treatment options.

The impact of lupus Lupus is an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks and causes damage to itself. The most common type of lupus is systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) . People with lupus can experience periods of remission and then periods where their symptoms get worse. In general, the condition causes inflammation and a wide variety of symptoms, which can impact many different organs and body systems . For example, it can affect people’s joints, skin, kidneys, and lungs. Symptoms can include the following: Pain in the joints and muscles, with or without swelling

Fevers of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Chest pain due to inflammation of the lining of the lungs

Rashes, with one of the common signs of lupus being the “butterfly-shaped” rash

Sensitivity to sunlight

Kidney problems

Extreme fatigue or fatigue for a prolonged period

Blood clots

Anemia

Forgetfulness or confusion Lupus does not have a cure, so treatment focuses on reducing or preventing symptoms and other health problems caused by the disorder. Scientists do not know what causes lupus, but genetics likely play a role. Researchers are still working to discover the impact specific genes have on the development of lupus. Professor of immunology Claudia Mauri, from the University College of London, explained the following to MNT: “Although we know that genes, along with environmental factors, must play a role in the development of lupus, to date we don’t fully understand which are the most important genes. Generally, we think of lupus as being caused by the patient possessing multiple changes in a number of genes that all predispose the patient a little to getting the disease.” “However, there is growing evidence that changes in single genes can lead to very early severe disease development in childhood,” she added. Prof. Mauri was not involved in the new study.

The genetic causes of lupus Although more than one genetic factor may contribute to lupus, researchers of the current study were interested in studying the toll-like receptor-7 (TLR7) gene. In fact, there is accumulating evidence showing that the TLR7 might have a role in the development of SLE . In this study, researchers examined the genes of a girl with a severe case of lupus. Doctors diagnosed her with the condition at the age of 7. They carefully examined her genes and found a distinct mutation in the TLR7 gene. When they introduced this gene into mice, the rodents developed lupus. They looked in depth at the symptoms the mice developed, including the actions of the mice’s B-cells, a specific type of white blood cell. Study author, Carola Vinusea, Professor of Immunology at the Australian National University and Director of the Centre for Personalised Immunology (CPI), explained, “This is the first time a TLR7 mutation has been shown to cause lupus, providing clear evidence of one way this disease can arise.” Prof. Mauri was also excited about the study’s results and explained to MNT: “This paper for the first time shows that changes to one of the genes researchers thought might be involved in lupus, TLR7, has actually led to lupus development in a 7-year-old child. This is a very important finding both for confirming the role of this gene in lupus and for understanding the disease processes that lead to symptoms more widely in lupus patients.”