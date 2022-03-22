Share on Pinterest A new study investigates the cognitive symptoms of long COVID. Alita/Stocksy,Photo, Stocksy

Among the many lingering effects that health experts attribute to long COVID are problems with concentration and memory.

More than three-quarters of people with long COVID reported such issues in a new study.

Many individuals with these issues say that doctors do not take them seriously.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors were mainly concerned with the life threatening, acute stage of the disease. This had to be the priority, as healthcare systems around the world struggled to cope with the demand and to understand how to treat people with the condition.

As time goes on, however, there is more and more focus on the lingering effects of COVID-19, which experts refer to as long COVID.

For instance, there are reports of concentration and memory issues. A new study from the Universities of Cambridge and Exeter in the United Kingdom investigates just how common such problems are.

According to the study, 78% of people who reported they had long COVID symptoms during the study stated they experienced difficulties with concentration.

A previous study has shown 49.6% of those with long COVID reported they had difficulty getting medical professionals to take their symptoms seriously.

Prof. Adam Hampshire, from the Department of Brain Sciences at Imperial College London, told Medical News Today that many “feel that they are not being taken seriously or are being gaslighted.” Prof. Hampshire was not involved in the present study.

Dr. Muzaffer Kaser, study co-author and researcher, suggested to MNT a possible reason for this skepticism:

“We are still in the process of understanding the clinical patterns of long COVID, so it is important to acknowledge there are many unknowns.”

Senior study author Dr. Lucy G. Cheke told MNT, “There is a danger that now that vaccination has reduced short-term deaths, that governments are now acting like COVID is ‘over,’ but ‘living with COVID’ does not mean pretending it isn’t still causing major long-term problems.”

The study appears in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.