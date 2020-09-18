Voting is a democratic right that gives each citizen the opportunity to influence how future governments address issues important to their community, including aspects of healthcare. But does casting one’s ballot offer any benefits to health? We take a look at some research that suggests that voting may help boost mental health. Share on Pinterest Can voting bring any benefits to mental health? We investigate. In a previous Special Feature, we looked at the intricate ways in which a person’s political participation is tied to their state of health. Studies have shown that individuals with poor self-reported physical and mental health are less likely to cast their votes in elections than those who experience good health. Although it remains unclear why this is the case, some researchers have hypothesized that a vicious cycle might be at play. Poor health may reduce motivation, as well as render individuals more socially isolated, which may further decrease their civic engagement. In turn, the lack of political participation among individuals who report poor health may mean that they do not get a chance to steer healthcare policies and resources in the direction that might help them access a wider range of benefits. If you would like to check your registration status or register to vote, we have added some useful links at the bottom of this article. Breaking the cycle of a lack of civic engagement can have a positive impact in more ways than one. Besides allowing people to weigh in on processes and policies that are bound to affect the society they live in, studies have suggested that the act of voting, in itself, can bring some benefits to mental health and well-being. In this Special Feature, we look at what some of those benefits are.

1. ‘A resource that alleviates distress’ In 2001, Lynn Sanders, an associate professor in the Department of Politics at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, presented the findings of a study on political participation and its psychological benefits at the Annual Meeting of the American Political Science Association in San Francisco, CA. Her research revolved around a cohort of female participants involved in The National Longitudinal Survey (NLS) of Young Women. According to the study paper, these participants “were age 14–24 [years] at their initial interview in 1968, [and they had] been interviewed 20 times between 1968 and 1999.” Sanders wanted to find out whether or not voting and active participation in political issues might have any effect on psychological distress. She found that participation appeared to “[alleviate] psychological distress, which might offset some of the negative mental health consequences associated with disadvantaged social status.” The participants who seemed to benefit the most from political participation were those who were more “prone to psychological distress.” As for why this may be the case, Sanders speculated that being politically active may offer individuals a sense of empowerment: They did their best to take their “fate” into their own hands, so to speak. “Perhaps the most powerful and politically important conclusion emerging from the research I report here is that political activity stands to be a resource that might offset some of the negative mental health consequences associated with disadvantaged social status,” she notes in her paper. “Part of the disadvantage faced by historically oppressed groups is higher exposure to unfair treatment, including discrimination due to race and gender. Increasingly, our attention has turned to other forms of unfair treatment, including age- and disability-based discrimination. Disadvantaged social status is significantly correlated with mental health.” “Evidence from the NLS surveys suggests that fighting back helps make discrimination less psychologically consequential. The compelling evidence reported here of more pronounced benefits of political participation among the psychologically vulnerable supports claims from empowerment theorists that political involvements are especially important for historically disenfranchised citizens.” – Lynn Sanders For information on how to vote safely, download our Safe Voting Guide here: DOWNLOAD SAFE VOTING GUIDE HERE