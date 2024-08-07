Using CT scans to assess body fat For this study, researchers analyzed data from more than 32,000 adults with an average age of 45 who received a CT scan between January 2012 and December 2015. “A CT scan is a medical imaging technique that uses X-rays to create detailed pictures of the inside of your body,” Seungho Ryu, MD, PhD, (he/him) professor of medicine at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital at Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea and senior author of this study explained to Medical News Today. “It takes many pictures from different angles, which are then combined to create cross-sectional images, like slices of bread, of the inside of your body. This allows doctors to see your bones, muscles, organs, and fat in much greater detail.” “These detailed images can help identify the risk of type 2 diabetes by showing key indicators such as visceral fat (fat around internal organs), subcutaneous fat (fat under the skin), muscle mass and quality, liver fat, and aortic calcification (calcium build-up in the large arteries),” Ryu continued. “High levels of visceral fat, poor muscle quality, and fatty liver are linked to a higher diabetes risk, while aortic calcification is associated with cardiovascular issues often seen in diabetes. This detailed information allows for early detection of who has diabetes and who may develop it, well before they become symptomatic and the condition becomes more serious.”

Visceral fat highest predictor of diabetes risk Ryu and his team used deep learning algorithms to analyze study participants’ CT images. Using the CT markers of visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, muscle mass, liver density, and aortic calcium, researchers were able to determine a person’s type 2 diabetes risk. Scientists found that the amount of visceral fat was the highest predictor of diabetes risk. Combining visceral fat with muscle area, liver fat fraction, and aortic calcification further improved diabetes predictions. “Visceral fat and liver fat are known to significantly increase the risk of diabetes due to their roles in insulin resistance, a key mechanism of type 2 diabetes,” Yoosoo Chang, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital at Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, and co-first author of this study, explained to MNT. “Skeletal muscle mass and quality, which regulate glucose homeostasis and are essential for metabolism, exercise, and metabolic disease management, can be assessed using CT images. Aortic calcification serves as a cumulative marker of cardiovascular risk over a lifetime and is recently considered a general aging marker beyond cardiovascular risk.”

Using the predictive power of body composition At the start of the study, diabetes frequency was 6%, and occurrence rose to 9% during the average 7.3-year follow-up period. “Based on the reported prevalence of diabetes in 2016 — 13.7% among Korean adults aged 30 years and above — the subjects in this study were at a relatively low risk of diabetes,” Soon Ho Yoon, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul National College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, and co-first author of this study, told MNT. “Despite the study subjects’ lower risk, the predictive power of body composition analysis highlights its potential utility in identifying individuals at risk of developing diabetes,” he said. “As the prevalence of diabetes continues to grow globally, leveraging previously unused imaging information for early detection and risk identification can significantly enhance preventive efforts and patient outcomes,” Yoon added. “As the next steps for this research, we plan to validate our findings in diverse populations, particularly in the U.S.,” Ryu said. “This will involve collaborating with competitive U.S. researchers who are also investigating the adjunctive role of advanced medical imaging tools. Additionally, assessing the cost-effectiveness of using CT scans for opportunistic screening is mandatory. Exploring other CT-derived markers to enhance predictive accuracy and evaluate additional diseases will also be a focus.” “We utilized organ quantification information available at the start of the study, but other organs, such as the pancreas, kidneys, and other chest organs, are becoming available for analysis,” he continued. “We hope to improve the performance of the prediction model for various major chronic diseases, including diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases, by incorporating additional image quantification data. Ultimately, we hope to assess how early identification and intervention based on CT-derived markers influence patient outcomes by integrating these advanced imaging techniques into routine clinical practice.”

