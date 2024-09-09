Understanding how diet directly impacts aging is crucial for improving or maintaining quality of life as we age and preventing age-related chronic diseases.

The findings suggest that these dietary patterns may support healthy aging by influencing critical pathways in the body, including those related to cellular repair, inflammation, and metabolic regulation.

The review examined four specific dietary patterns, including caloric restriction, intermittent fasting , the Mediterranean diet , and the ketogenic (keto) diet , for their potential aging benefits.

A new scientific review published in Nutrients examines how diet influences aging, highlighting its crucial role in contributing to both longevity and healthspan.

The researchers chose these diets for their significant presence in current research and their diverse methods of supporting health and longevity.

To address this issue, researchers in Romania reviewed various studies to determine how four particular diets might influence healthy aging, analyzing their impact on molecular pathways in the body.

So, there is a pressing need to enhance healthspan — the period of life spent in a healthy state, free from chronic diseases and age-related disabilities.

As birth rates decrease and people live longer , the global population is aging significantly. However, living longer does not necessarily mean enjoying more years in good health.

As a scoping review, the team broadly searched for studies that evaluated the effect of these diets on longevity and healthspan in microorganisms, animal models, or humans.

Their research involved examining databases like PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science. They excluded studies not in English or published before 2000 unless they were considered “foundational.”

While further studies are needed, the findings from the reviewed studies highlight the distinct impacts that each dietary pattern might have on promoting healthspan.

Caloric restriction

Restricting calories appears to mainly promote healthy aging by contributing to weight loss and obesity prevention, reduced inflammation, improved cardiometabolic health, and slowed biological (cellular) aging.

This potentially delays the onset of age-related diseases.

Calorie restriction has also been linked to longevity across various species.

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting involves alternating between periods of fasting and normal eating.

This dietary pattern may offer short-term benefits in body composition and cardiovascular health. It may also provide long-term advantages, such as better cholesterol, thyroid modulation, and decreased pro-aging amino acid methionine.

Compared to continuous calorie restriction, intermittent fasting cycles may lead to superior improvements in insulin sensitivity and cellular stress responses, potentially offering greater benefits in cellular stress resilience and longevity.

Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is abundant in plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, whole grains, and olive oil. It also generally includes moderate amounts of dairy and omega-3-rich fish while limiting meat and ultra-processed foods.

This dietary pattern focuses on nutrient-dense, high-quality foods. It appears to enhance gut health and reduce inflammation by encouraging healthy gut bacteria and the production of short-chain fatty acids .

It is generally high in nutrients like unsaturated fats, fiber, and antioxidants that promote insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health, and healthy aging.

The review authors suggest a Mediterranean-like diet may offer metabolic benefits similar to calorie restriction or intermittent fasting without cutting calories.

Ketogenic diet

The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, very low-carbohydrate diet that causes the body to burn fat rather than carbohydrates for fuel.

The present review suggests this dietary pattern may improve triglyceride levels, increase good cholesterol (HDL), and help with short-term weight loss. However, it may also raise bad cholesterol (LDL) levels, at least temporarily, which could be a heart health risk for some.

By substantially reducing carbohydrate intake, the ketogenic diet decreases insulin-related activity and encourages autophagy, potentially aiding cellular detoxification and promoting longevity. According to the review authors, these effects are similar to those triggered by calorie restriction and intermittent fasting.