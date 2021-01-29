A new study suggests that although people may find stay-at-home mandates mentally and emotionally taxing to begin with, these ill effects begin to fade as individuals establish new routines.

In May, experts at the United Nations warned that a mental health crisis could be looming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New research now suggests that stay-at-home mandates issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus do negatively impact mental health. However, the effects gradually lessen as time passes and individuals adjust to their new routines.

The research, which appears in the journal Economics & Human Biology, found that mitigation measures such as shelter-in-place orders initially corresponded with increases in internet searches for information about topics such as “isolation” and “worry.”

Yet the researchers found that those effects tended to taper off around 2–4 weeks after their respective peaks.

Prof. Dolores Albarracín, a professor of psychology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Dr. Bita Fayaz Farkhad, a postdoctoral researcher in psychology there, conducted their research by studying daily internet search data from January to June 2020. To do this, they used Google Trends, which is a tool that provides data on specific search terms.

People often turn to Google, which is the most popular search engine globally, to research their concerns — including concerns about health issues. Studies have found that analyzing Google Trends accurately forecasts trends regarding subjects such as influenza, economic activity, and suicide.

For their research, Dr. Farkhad and Prof. Albarracín examined data on a set of terms related to mitigation policies, terms related to mental health (such as “isolation,” “insomnia,” and “antidepressant”), and terms for activities that people can enjoy at home (including “Netflix,” “sex,” “recipe,” and “exercise”).

“Our findings showed that even though the mitigation measures increased negative feelings of isolation or worry, the effects were mostly transient,” Dr. Farkhad says.