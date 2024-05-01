After all, “raising one’s blood pressure” is idiomatic for anger, but the researchers from Columbia University in New York wanted to explore what even brief episodes of negative emotions from remembering past experiences do to the vascular system.

Getting briefly angry — but not other emotions such as sadness or anxiety — can raise your risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Using an established protocol, researchers assigned 280 young adults (average age 26) to one of four tasks designed to trigger an emotional response to anger, anxiety, sadness, or neutrality.

Before, during, and after the tasks, the scientists also measured the participants’ blood vessel dilation and cellular function.

They said they found that participants who experienced a state of anger had impairment in blood vessel dilation in the lining of blood vessels for up to 40 minutes after the initial experience of the emotion. Blood vessel dilation can lead to high blood pressure and related complications, such as heart disease and stroke.

“We saw that evoking an angered state led to blood vessel dysfunction, though we don’t yet understand what may cause these changes,” Dr. Daichi Shimbo, the lead study author and a professor of medicine at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, said in a press release . “Investigation into the underlying links between anger and blood vessel dysfunction may help identify effective intervention targets for people at increased risk of cardiovascular events.”

How well our blood vessels respond to changes can have a strong effect on risks of stroke and atherosclerotic heart disease, experts note.

“Anger and heart disease have been linked for a long time. Anger can release adrenaline bursts, at high levels, which in turn can have a harmful effect on the cardiovascular system,” added Dr. Lou Vadlamani, a cardiologist and founder of VitalSolution, a company that offers cardiovascular and anesthesiology services to hospitals nationwide.

“It can cause vessels to constrict and tighten. This in turn can put pressure on the heart,” Vadlamani, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

According to the study, other emotions, such as anxiety or sadness, did not induce this effect.

However, experts note that doesn’t mean other emotions don’t affect cardiovascular health. It just means none were observed under this particular study mechanism.

“There is a heart condition known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy that is precipitated by a stressful event such as the loss of a home, job, or loved one,” Dr. Nieca Goldberg, a clinical associate professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “In this condition, there is a high level of stress hormones that is measurable. Perhaps different emotions have different effects on the cardiovascular system and it would be interesting to explore this further.”