Researchers investigated how metabolic processes affect the function of certain immune cells that play a role in inflammation.

They found one particular metabolic pathway to be critical for the function of these immune cells and associated with processes involved in obesity-related conditions.

They hope their findings may lead the way to novel treatment options for obesity-related conditions.

Macrophages are a type of immune cell that can be found in most organs in the body. They remove harmful substances and dead cells from tissues, and contribute to homeostasis — stability among bodily systems.

Macrophages are metabolically plastic, meaning they can change their metabolism and function to match the needs of different organ environments. Their function may also be affected by changing environments.

For example, macrophages transition from a dormant to an inflammatory state in fatty tissue in obese individuals. This inflammatory state eventually contributes to conditions including metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Understanding more about the link between cell metabolism and immune function could enable more treatment options for obesity.

Recently, researchers conducted cellular and mouse studies to understand the relationship between metabolism and function of these immune cells, and how they may be associated with obesity-related conditions.

“This latest research sheds new light on one piece of the puzzle of understanding obesity and inflammation,” Dr. Paul Chandler, bariatric surgeon with Novant Health in Winston-Salem, NC, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“The study shows that impairing a certain immune cell’s ability to cause inflammation in fatty tissue prevents weight gain, metabolic syndrome, and fatty liver in mice,” he added.