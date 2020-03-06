A study finds that infants from bilingual homes pay attention to new information faster than other children.

Share on Pinterest Research has shown that kids who grew up in bilingual homes may have better attention.

The jury is still out on the long lasting effects of learning two languages in the home.

People have credited the so-called bilingual advantage with providing a variety of long-term cognitive benefits, although some studies question whether the advantage exists at all.

Meanwhile, researchers have observed some of the alleged benefits of bilingualism in preverbal children.

Based on the findings of their new study, they have concluded that living in a bilingual home helps children develop greater flexibility in acquiring new information, even before they learn to speak at all.

The study, from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in Cambridge, United Kingdom, appears in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The hypothesis under investigation is whether the more complex linguistic environment in a bilingual home prompts an infant to develop the ability to switch their attention more rapidly between different stimuli.

Dean D’Souza, who is a senior lecturer in psychology at ARU, is the lead author of the study. D’Souza and colleagues write: