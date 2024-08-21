Genetic link between Alzheimer’s and coronary artery disease The researchers used a three-way cross-traits genetic analysis for their study. At the study’s conclusion, they found a notable genetic connection between all of the seven coronary artery disease traits assessed, as well as triglycerides. “A positive global genetic correlation refers to, at the very least, the potential for some individuals with a genetic predisposition to elevated levels of triglycerides or any of the seven coronary artery disease traits assessed in our study to a potentially increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” KIrby said. Additionally, the scientists discovered a genetic overlap between Alzheimer’s disease and three more lipid measurements — high-density lipoproteins (HDLs), low-density lipoproteins (LDLs), and total cholesterol — and also identified genome-wide significant genes shared across Alzheimer’s disease, several lipids, and coronary artery disease traits. “Investigating gene overlap, especially whether there is gene overlap more than by chance, sheds light on the possibility of shared (overlapping) genes across multiple diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, several lipids, and coronary artery disease traits,” Kirby said. According to the researcher, “[t]hese findings can improve our understanding of the underlying biological mechanisms, and interconnectedness at the gene level, between Alzheimer’s disease, select lipids, and coronary artery disease traits.” “Further genetic studies can help us better understand the genetic underpinnings of Alzheimer’s disease and coronary artery disease— and cardiovascular diseases more widely — in how the diseases may interact at the gene level,” she added. “This can allow us to better understand the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and potentially work towards finding therapeutic targets for both Alzheimer’s disease and cardiovascular diseases.”

Is there a causal relationship between heart disease and Alzheimer’s? After reviewing this study, Cheng-Han Chen, MD, a board certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, told MNT he found it interesting. “Some studies have shown a connection between Alzheimer’s and some other cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as hyperlipidemia, but this study is interesting in that it digs down to the underlying genetics for each of these separate conditions,” Chen said. Nevertheless, he cautioned that: “It definitely is a large leap, I should say, to make this connection, as the genes that they identified are not really understood in their functions and their actual connections to each of those conditions were either Alzheimer’s or cardiovascular disease.“ “So it’s a long way to go to say that they’re actually causative or dependency related to each of the conditions. This is more of an association study, just to say that there may be some sort of genetic association that is common to both conditions,” he added. MNT also spoke with Heather M. Snyder, PhD, senior vice president of medical and scientific operations of the Alzheimer’s Association, about this study. Snyder, who was not involved in the research, commented that: “This is an interesting paper taking a unique lens to understanding the connection between the brain and the heart — specifically the genetics that may link coronary artery disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The study found a number of shared genes of interest, but did not find a shared causal link between the two diseases through the genes.” “For researchers, discovery of these shared genes may provide clues into areas of biology that these diseases ‘share,’ which may — with further investigation — provide insights into possible treatment methods or targets, including repurposed drugs,” she added.