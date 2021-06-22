Share on Pinterest Rapid HIV finger-prick tests return results in 30 minutes or less. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images England may be on track to eliminate HIV as a public health concern by 2030.

New research looked at the likelihood of England reaching this goal among men who have sex with men (MSM).

The study authors highlight the need for better ways to reduce numbers of new HIV infections among men aged 45 and older. In 2014, the United Nations developed a strategy for addressing the HIV epidemic, and this set out “90-90-90 targets.” These targets aim for three things. The first is for 90% of people with HIV to be aware of their status. The second is for 90% of people who know their HIV status to be receiving antiretroviral therapy. The third target is for 90% of people taking antiretroviral therapy to have achieved “viral suppression,” which means having fewer than 200 copies of the virus per milliliter of blood. England achieved these targets in 2017 and set an ambitious new goal of ending HIV transmission by 2030. A recent study in The Lancet HIV looked at the likelihood of England reaching its goals and reducing HIV transmission among MSM so that it becomes exceedingly rare. The researchers also analyzed data to determine the effects of several intervention strategies on the spread of HIV. With the help of historical data and novel computational modeling, the study authors have identified encouraging trends. Their analysis suggests an overall likelihood of 40% that England will succeed by 2030. The authors also note the need to target specific age groups, in which the number of new HIV infections has not declined to the same extent as in other groups.

Drop in new cases The team, led by researchers from the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom, used a novel mathematical model that allowed them to estimate the numbers of new HIV infections between 2009 and 2018. Researchers use modeling because there is often a time lag between a person contracting HIV and receiving the diagnosis. The model allowed the scientists to estimate the incidence of new HIV infections, including those that go undiagnosed, among MSM aged 15 or older. The researchers point to reasons for cautious optimism. They found an across-the-board decrease in HIV infections within the study population. According to the model, new HIV infections fell from 2,770 in 2013 to 854 in 2018. All age groups showed reductions in HIV infection rates, but in the group aged 45 and over, the rate decline was the slowest. The authors suggest a need for targeted policies to further slow the rate of new cases among this group. Based on the data, the team predicts a 40% probability that England will achieve fewer than one new HIV infection per 10,000 people by 2030.