Share on Pinterest Experts say cells in the body’s immune system may be a better way to manage pain. Lucas Ottone/Stocksy Scientists are being urged to look at the body’s “natural killer” cells as a potential treatment for neuropathic pain.

They point out that these cells are already utilized by the body to battle cancer.

Experts say the research is in its early stages and it is too soon to tell whether natural killer cells can be used for pain management. Some scientists are looking at “natural killer” cells as a treatment for neuropathic pain, according to a report published today in the journal Trends in Neuroscience. The body uses these cells to battle cancer, but Seog Bae Oh, a neurobiologist at Seoul National University in South Korea and senior author of the study, wanted to look at them in the context of pain. He points out that first, he needs a better understanding of how NK cells work and how to minimize side effects. “These cells were named natural killer cells based on one of their functions or destroying infected, old, or cancerous cells in the body, said Dr. Matt Burford, a clinical professor of neurology in the Department of Neurology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who was not involved in the study. “Their less exciting name is large granular lymphocytes,” he told Medical News Today.

How ‘natural killer’ cells work Natural killer cells might reduce pain because of their involvement in the pruning of nerve cells. Pruning is the targeted elimination of functional synapses, according to an article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Elimination of neural synapses works to form a healthy, adaptive brain. When damaged or diseased, neurons can stop functioning as intended, causing pain. Natural killer cells could help to prune the neurons, removing the damage. “The natural killer cells in our body target and remove unwanted cells, such as cancer cells or infected cells,” explained Alexander Davies, Ph.D., a UKRI Future Leaders fellow and one of the study’s authors. “More recently, there has been greater interest in how [natural killer] cells interact with the nervous system during injury or disease,” he told Medical News Today. “In our article, we have collected the most recent evidence for a possible role of [natural killer] cells in neuropathic pain. One way in which [natural killer] cells may be useful for neuropathic pain is in pruning sensory nerves that are damaged as a result of injury.”

Natural killer cells and pain management Previous experiments using mice found that when a neuron is in distress, the portion responsible for sending messages displays a stress molecule signaling that pruning is needed. “[Natural killer] cells may additionally target other cells at the site of injury to help resolve painful injury,” Davies said. “However, as we point out in our article, there are also cases where [natural killer] cells may mistakenly attack healthy cells of the body. Therefore, we must be cautious targeting [natural killer] cells for neuropathic pain.” The researchers point out that they need further research before determining when they could introduce natural killer cells to treat nerve pain and damage. “This review summarizes the current understanding of the role of immune cells in neuropathic pain,” said Dr. Santosh Kesari, a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California and the regional medical director for the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California. “In particular, highlighting the role of specific immune cells called natural killer cells and how they contribute to causing neuropathic pain but also how they can be manipulated to fix the problem,” Kesari, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “Inflammation and fibrosis are thought to lead to pathologic processes and symptoms such as pain. [Natural killer] cells can potentially influence this and help alleviate neuropathic pain.”