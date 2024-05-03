Share on Pinterest Activating brown fat may help protect against obesity, a new study in mice suggests. Image credit: Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images. More than 1 billion people globally are obese.

Scientists predict that the number of people living with obesity around the world will hit 4 billion by 2050.

Researchers from Southern Danish University in Denmark have found that activating healthy ‘brown fat’ in the body may help protect against obesity, via a mouse model. Recent research states that more than 1 billion people around the world have obesity, with scientists projecting that number may hit 4 billion by 2050 . As obesity can harm a person’s overall health and increase their risk for many diseases , researchers continue to find ways to fight the condition. Case in point — researchers from Southern Danish University in Denmark have found via a mouse model that activating healthy brown fat in the body may help protect against obesity. The study was recently published in the journal Nature Metabolism .

What is brown fat? Humans and other mammals have two main types of fat in the body — white fat and brown fat. “White fat is an organ that stores calories from foods and whose size expands in obesity and causes medical problems,” Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld, PhD, professor and co-founder of the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Adipocyte Signaling (Adiposign) in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Southern Danish University, co-lead author of the current study, explained to Medical News Today. “Brown fat stores only little amounts of fat, but in contrast can convert calories from food into heat which is thereby ‘lost’ for the body,” he noted. “Uniquely, activation of brown fat can lead to turning over calories from food which is beneficial in obesity and cardiometabolic diseases,” Kornfeld added. “White fat is much less able to do so.”

Activating brown fat protects against obesity in animal models For this study, Kornfeld and his team focused on a protein called AC3-AT, which they found was responsible for “switching off” brown fat activation. “AC3-AT is a new protein uniquely ‘made’ in brown fat when you activate brown fat, e.g. by cold exposure of mice and humans,” Kornfeld detailed. “It helps to ‘shut down’ the beneficial properties of brown fat — increase calorie usage and metabolic activation. Strategies aiming to inactivate AC3-AT might thus release this ‘break’ of brown fat activation and make brown fat active for longer times.” Researchers used a mouse model to test their theory. They found that mice who had AC3-AT removed from their genome were protected from obesity, as their bodies were better at burning calories and their metabolism sped up due to brown fat activation. “In principle, this shows that inactivation of AC3-AT can lead to weight loss (and) improvement of metabolic health in obesity,” Kornfeld said. “One would use other approaches in people — antibodies, RNA-based medicines, [and] small molecules.” “I think that AC3-AT is only the ‘tip of the iceberg’ and that we can find many additional cold-inducible proteins with elusive functions,” he continued. “We name [for example] one — PGC1-AT — which is a very important gene for regulation of mitochondria, our cellular powerhouses. We don’t know much about PGC1-AT and, because this new protein is highly similar in mice and humans, I think this new protein might entail very important functions which we [know] little about.”

Brown fat and obesity in humans Humans have the most brown fat when they are babies , which helps them stay warm. The amount of brown fat in the body lowers as we age. Adults typically have small amounts of brown fat in/around the shoulders, neck, spinal cord, kidneys, and heart. This is not the first study to look at activating brown fat to help decrease weight and protect against obesity. A study published in August 2019 found that activating brown fat helps to improve metabolism , providing potential targets for obesity and diabetes treatments. A review of existing research, published in March 2019, reported both cold exposure and exercise may help trigger brown fat in the body. And a study published in October 2023 discovered the exact nerve pathways needed to “turn on” brown fat.