Share on Pinterest There are specific regions and pathways in the human brain that help us process fear. Alexey Kuzma/Stocksy

Fear-based mental health conditions are common, impacting millions of people worldwide.

Previous research has shown that specific regions and pathways in the brain may be responsible for processing fear.

A new study from Linköping University in Sweden has revealed a biological mechanism that impacts fear pathways and how fear memories are stored in the brain.

Their findings also shed light on the link between anxiety and alcohol use disorder.

According to statistics, approximately 284 million people worldwide experienced an anxiety disorder in 2017. Data also suggests that around 12 million adults experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the United States in any given year.

One of the primary causative factors among these mental health conditions is excessive fear.

Fear is a natural emotion that helps ensure a human or animal responds appropriately to danger. Still, it can become excessive in some individuals and may lead to mental health conditions, including anxiety and PTSD.

In addition, a 2019 study suggests that anxiety disorders can co-occur with alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Despite the known facts about fear-based conditions, the mechanisms behind how the brain regulates fear are not well understood.

Dr. Mirela Loftus, medical director for Newport Healthcare, told Medical News Today:

“It has been known for some time that the fear pathway in the brain entails connections between the hippocampus, the place that helps us build memories; the amygdala, the place that helps process fear and traumatic memories; and the medial prefrontal cortex that acts like the command center and controls these areas.”

Recent research uncovered evidence on how these brain regions communicate fear — specifically, the pathways in the brain that transmit threat cues to the amygdala. The scientists who conducted the study also suggest these pathways are involved in creating unpleasant fearful memories.

Now, a new study from researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, may offer more clues as to how these fearful memories are processed and stored in the brain.

The scientists found that reduced levels of an epigenetic enzyme called PRDM2 affect specific genes in the brain, resulting in increased nerve cell activity between the frontal lobes and the amygdala.

The researchers suggest this biological mechanism impacts how the brain strengthens and holds onto fear-related memories. Their discovery might also offer insight into the links between anxiety disorders and AUD.