Researchers report that evidence suggests there is a relationship between type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease risk, something that some health professionals call type 3 diabetes.

They said it’s possible that eating a high-fat diet might lead to higher levels of inflammation, which could increase dementia risk.

They note that a healthy diet and participating in a healthy lifestyle might reverse the process and decrease the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. There is growing evidence that type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease are linked, according to research completed at Texas A&M University and presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. In their findings, which haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal, researchers examined the relationship between the two diseases, using mice for their experiments. The scientists said they traced a particular protein in the gut to find out how it influences brain processes. They reported that eating a high-fat diet suppresses a protein called jak3. The mice without this protein experienced inflammation that began in the intestine and then moved to the liver and the brain. These mice developed Alzheimer’s-like symptoms, including cognitive impairment.

The potential link between Alzheimer’s and type 2 diabetes The researchers suggest that it could be possible to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by controlling or avoiding type 2 diabetes. The scientists note that previous research indicates that diet influences the development and severity of diabetes and, more recently, has been implicated in the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. “ Meta-analytic data demonstrate a 56 percent increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease dementia among individuals with type 2 diabetes,” Narendra Kumar, PhD, the first author of the study and an associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Texas A&M, told Medical News Today. “Since there is a known link between diet and lifestyle with type 2 diabetes, we think, yes, diet and lifestyle can be considered as some of the major factors contributing to the progression toward Alzheimer’s disease.” Although this study has not explored this connection and it is premature to draw any conclusions, Kumar does believe it is possible that this connection would be similar in other types of dementia.

How a leaky gut might be a factor The researchers at Texas A&M say they have learned that the jak3 protein can lead to a leaky gut, resulting in low-grade chronic inflammation as well as type 2 diabetes, the decreased ability in the brain to clear toxic substances, and dementia-like symptoms. A leaky gut is a condition in which gaps in the intestinal walls allow toxins and bacteria to leak out of the intestines and into the bloodstream. Not all health professionals recognize this as a distinct medical condition and further research is needed. The researchers believe that stopping this process, including inflammation, is possible by eating a healthy diet and controlling blood sugar. Ideally, they said, healthy eating and lifestyle habits can begin early enough to avoid high blood sugar or at least soon enough to reverse prediabetes. The scientists suggest that these changes can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.