New research helps explain the role of increased ventilation in preventing coronavirus transmission. Researchers from the University of Oregon measured the amount of virus particles that 11 students with COVID-19 released during certain activities.

The research team found higher ventilation, filtration, and humidity levels decreased the amount of virus particles in the air.

Scientists believe their findings can assist building operators with creating safer indoor environments. Viruses, such as SARS-COV-2, which causes COVID-19, move from one host to another through the air. A research team at the University of Oregon says ventilation , filtration, and humidity levels of an indoor room can reduce how easily a virus spreads. Additionally, they found there was not much difference in the number of virus particles projected through the air between people standing 4 feet (ft) or 11 ft away. The team believes their findings can assist building operators in creating an indoor environment that helps improve the health and safety of those inside. The results from this study appear in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Three objectives Dr. Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg, architecture professor and director of the Institute for Health in the Built Environment at the University of Oregon, was the senior author of this new study. According to Dr. Wymelenberg, the research team had three primary objectives for this study. First, the team worked to verify the ability of the AerosolSense™ air sampler from scientific instrument company Thermo Fisher Scientific to detect viral particles in rooms with individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis under different indoor air conditions. Thermo Fisher Scientific supported this research study as part of the development and commercialization of the device. “Second, we aimed to quantify the effectiveness of alternate ventilation, filtration, and humidification interventions to reduce the aerosol viral load in indoor spaces,” Dr. Wymelenberg told MNT. “There are lots of mathematical models to estimate the effectiveness of indoor air disease transmission risk mitigation strategies, such as ventilation, filtration, and humidification, but to increase confidence, it is important to quantify these models in a physical setting.” Finally, the research team’s third objective focused on quantifying differences in near-field (4 ft) and far-field (11 ft) measurements of aerosol viral load.

Ventilation, filtration, and humidity For the study, the research team recruited 11 University of Oregon students with a diagnosis of COVID-19. Participants performed a variety of activities, including talking, coughing, walking on a treadmill, and standing or sitting at a desk inside a self-contained, airtight modular building for 3 days. The room also featured two AerosolSense air samplers. During the activities, researchers collected air samples to measure the number of virus particles in the air. They also looked at how many virus particles landed on the room’s surfaces. The team examined how modifications to ventilation, filtration, and humidity levels in the room affected the number of virus particles in the air and landing on surfaces. The team found that increased ventilation and filtration levels significantly reduced the amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral particles in both the air and on surfaces. When humidity increased, viral particles in the air reduced by half, causing more virus particles to land on surfaces. Dr. Van Den Wymelenberg also said the team’s findings suggest there are no statistically significant differences between the amount of virus particles in the air compared with near-field (4 ft) and far-field (11 ft) distances. “Upon further interpretation of the results, I would surmise that if there are differences between near- and far-field aerosol viral load, that the differences are modest and that we need to consider the importance of both near-field and far-field exposure, especially when we are considering 1-hour durations and room sizes similar to those used in this study,” he added.