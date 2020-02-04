The sound of your morning alarm really does matter when it comes to how awake it makes you feel, according to a new study. However, the researchers were surprised as to which type of alarms appeared to serve us best.

Do you prefer to set your morning alarm on your smartphone, or do you go full analog, opting for an old-school alarm clock instead?

Nowadays, there is a wide range of options to choose from when it comes to the sound that wakes us up every morning.

But do our choices influence how awake we feel after the alarm rings, and how efficiently we go about our daily tasks?

According to a new study from The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University in Melbourne, Australia, the answer is “yes.”

“If you don’t wake properly, your work performance can be degraded for periods up to 4 hours, and that has been linked to major accidents,” notes lead author Stuart McFarlane, a doctoral researcher at RMIT.

“You would assume that a startling ‘beep beep beep’ alarm would improve alertness, but our data revealed that melodic alarms might be the key element. This was unexpected,” he says.