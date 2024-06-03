Share on Pinterest New research shows HPV vaccinations may reduce the risk of HPV-related cancers by as much as 56% in males and 36% in females. Boston Globe/Getty Images

A new analysis suggests the HPV vaccine may be more effective in males than in females.

Many people believe HPV affects females specifically, but this is a misconception.

HPV has been linked to throat, anal, and anal canal cancers in both sexes, as well as penis cancer in males and cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancer in females.

Misconceptions about HPV hold back vaccination rates in males and females, which experts believe should be higher.

Cervical cancer is the most common type of female cancer linked to the human papillomavirus or HPV.

Each year, almost 200,000 females are diagnosed with cervical pre-cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , and about 11,100 females are diagnosed with HPV-caused cervical cancer. Roughly 4,000 females in the United States die annually from the disease. HPV infections typically resolve within a year or two.

However, some types of HPV can lead to the development of cancer in both males and females, resulting in about 36,000 cases of cancer each year. In fact, almost everyone will get infected at some point in their lifetime by a strain of HPV, according to the CDC .

There is a vaccine for HPV that can prevent over 90% of HPV-related cancers. In 2022, however, just 38.6% of young people in the U.S. had received at least one of the two recommended doses. Despite the risks associated with HPV in either sex, girls are more likely to be vaccinated against it than boys.

Now, new research reveals that HPV vaccinations may reduce the risk of HPV-related cancers by as much as 56% in males and 36% in females.

The findings, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology May 31–June 4 in Chicago, IL, have not been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Daniel Ganjian, MD, FAAP, board certified pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, not involved in the research, explained to Medical News Today: