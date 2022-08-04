Share on Pinterest The human mind may have a bias to constantly want more. Al Barry/Getty Images

Researchers used a reinforcement learning model to learn more about why we habituate and compare, despite it making us unhappy.

They found that habituating and comparing may play an important role in adaptive behavior that aids learning.

They concluded that their findings could help shed light on why we always tend to want more.

Happiness is one of the most sought-after human emotions. Achieving it over the long term, however, is unattainable for many.

This is because happiness depends on changing expectations that make people quickly habituate to ‘new reasons to be happy’. It also depends on whether people compare what they have with others or what they wish they could have.

Both habituation and comparison can lead to a cycle of never-ending wants and desires, which negatively affect mental health and well-being.

Understanding the costs and benefits of habituation and comparison could help researchers develop policies and large-scale interventions to tackle these mental biases.

Recently, researchers used a computational framework known as reinforcement learning to model the effects of different levels of habituation and comparison-making.

They found that while making comparisons reduces happiness, it speeds up learning.

Dr. Nathaniel Daw, professor in computational and theoretical neuroscience at Princeton University, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“You might think that building a robot that can choose among different options is easy: you just give everything a score and choose the best. But actually figuring out how to set up that score to get your robot to make good choices is surprisingly tricky. This paper looks at human happiness from this perspective.”

“[In particular, the researchers answer the question:] why is the same outcome delightful today but boring tomorrow? They show it has advantages—if we are never satisfied, we are constantly driven to find better outcomes—but also disadvantages, as this comes at the expense of constantly devaluing what we already have achieved, which the authors suggest might, taken to extremes, relate to depression.”

— Dr. Nathaniel Daw

The study was published in PLOS Computational Biology.