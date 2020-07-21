The first study to investigate the effect of taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine shortly after the onset of symptoms has found no significant reduction in symptoms.

Share on Pinterest A new study concludes that hydroxychloroquine does not improve symptoms even if taken early.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently no proven treatments for non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Previous studies have shown that the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine provides no clinical benefit for patients in the hospital. However, researchers still hoped that it might be effective if a person takes it early in the course of the disease.

Researchers led by the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis hypothesized that if patients took the drug shortly after the onset of symptoms, it could reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19 and prevent hospitalization.

To test their hypothesis, they enrolled 491 individuals in the United States and Canada, who had been experiencing symptoms for 4 days or less.

All the participants had tested positive for COVID-19, had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive within the past 14 days, or were healthcare workers who an infectious disease specialist strongly suspected had COVID-19.

The researchers randomly assigned the volunteers to receive unlabelled tablets via courier that contained either 200 milligrams (mg) of hydroxychloroquine or a placebo.

The researchers asked the participants to take four tablets initially, then three tablets 6–8 hours later, then three tablets once each day for 4 more days.