Almost half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, or hypertension.

Current evidence suggests that dietary changes can reduce blood pressure, but more investigation is necessary.

A recent study in China shows that eating a balanced diet including protein from a variety of sources may help adults lower their risk of developing high blood pressure.

Hypertension can lead to cardiovascular disease, stroke, and illnesses that affect the kidneys and the brain.

With almost half of adults in the U.S. living with hypertension, scientists are searching for ways to reduce the risk of developing the condition.

Scientists believe that hypertension occurs due to a combination of environmental and lifestyle factors. Current advice is that eating more healthily can reduce high blood pressure.

Lately, there has been a growing interest in the role of protein as a possible approach to preventing hypertension.

The present study, led by Dr. Xianhui Qin, M.D., at the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, investigated the link between the variety and quantity of protein in the diet and new-onset hypertension.

The study authors found that eating protein from a variety of sources could help lower the risk of high blood pressure. Their findings appear in the journal Hypertension.

Tracy Parker, senior dietitian at the British Heart Foundation, told Medical News Today, “This study adds to the evidence that eating a moderate amount of protein from a variety of foods is an important part of a healthy diet.”

“Although this study was observational, it suggests that eating a selection of both plant- and animal-based proteins in your diet can help control your blood pressure and benefit your heart. Further research is now needed to help understand this, including in different population groups with different dietary intakes.”