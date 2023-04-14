Share on Pinterest Strength training may be a noninvasive way to manage high blood pressure, a study suggests. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images High blood pressure or hypertension is a common condition that can lead to serious problems without proper management.

High blood pressure management can involve using medications and lifestyle modifications.

Data from a systematic review and meta-analysis found that strength training may be an effective non-medication option for the management of high blood pressure. However, its effectiveness depends on factors like intensity level and duration. People with high blood pressure or hypertension are at risk for certain long-term complications. Early intervention can lower blood pressure and reduce someone’s risk for complications. Researchers are still working to understand the best options for lifestyle modifications to improve blood pressure. One area of interest is how strength training plays a role in lowering blood pressure. A​ recent systematic review and meta-analysis found that strength training can effectively reduce blood pressure levels. Researchers noted that strength training appears most effective when it involves training at least twice a week with moderate to vigorous intensity over at least two months.

High blood pressure and treatments Blood pressure is a measure of the force that the heart uses to pump blood around the body. Systolic blood pressure is the force blood exerts on the blood vessel walls when the heart contracts. Diastolic blood pressure is the force when the heart relaxes. It’s important for blood pressure not to become too high or too low. High blood pressure can lead to severe complications , including stroke, heart attack, or kidney failure. Non-study author Dr. John Higgins, a sports cardiologist with UTHealth Houston noted to Medical News Today: “Hypertension is a major cardiac risk factor that, when poorly controlled can lead to premature CAD [coronary artery disease], stroke, peripheral arterial disease, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure. All these conditions are associated with increased morbidity and mortality.” Management of high blood pressure involves lifestyle modifications and the use of medications. Lifestyle modifications may include losing weight, quitting smoking, and exercising. People with high blood pressure can work with their doctors to develop individualized treatment plans. Non-study author and cardiologist Dr. Rohini Manaktala with Memorial Hermann Medical Group told MNT that “Following a healthy way of living with daily physical activity, maintaining normal weight, consuming alcohol in moderation, and refraining from tobacco use are all ways to control an individual’s blood pressure.”

Using strength training to manage hypertension Researchers in this systematic review and meta-analysis looked at several studies to examine the impact of strength training on high blood pressure levels. They found studies through several databases, including PubMed, Cochrane Library, and World Health Organization. Their research included fourteen randomized controlled trials that met inclusion criteria. In total, the review and analysis included 253 individuals with hypertension. The average age of participants was just under sixty years old. Study senior author Giovana Rampazzo Teixeira, Ph.D., with the Department of Physical Education, UNESP – São Paulo State University, School of Technology and Sciences, explained: “We used randomized clinical studies that used strength training as a treatment for arterial hypertension in hypertensive individuals.” Researchers found that strength training was most effective in reducing blood pressure when participants used the following criteria: participants engaged in strength training that was moderate to vigorous

participants participated in strength training at least two times a week

the intervention lasted at least eight weeks Researchers found slight differences in effectiveness based on the age of participants. Dr. Teixeira explained to MNT: “We identified that individuals under 59 years of age had a more significant reduction in blood pressure during the period of physical training. Individuals aged between 60 and 79 years had a smaller effect, but with a significant difference. Thus, we emphasize that even the elderly can benefit from strength training.” The study’s findings demonstrate the benefits of strength training on blood pressure and provide potential clarity on how to implement strength training in clinical practice. “In clinical practice or even in the day-to-day at gyms, professionals who are faced with a hypertensive subject will be able to use strength training as a treatment for arterial hypertension, knowing what the necessary variables for this are to be achieved, and always taking into account consideration the goals of that subject,” Dr. Teixeria added.