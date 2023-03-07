Share on Pinterest Could an innovative ultrasound device help treat hypertension? Image credit: Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images.

A new meta-analysis of existing studies investigating a unique form of blood pressure control reports encouraging results.

It describes a procedure that “mutes” overactive kidney nerves, a symptom often found in middle-aged people with hypertension.

The procedure lowered the blood pressure of participants significantly, by an average of 8.5 millimeters of mercury (mmHG).

This benefit was confirmed by follow-ups 2 months later, as well as 3 years later.

Hypertension , or high blood pressure, is one of the major global causes of death. It can lead to strokes, as well as heart, brain, and kidney disease. It is often referred to as the “silent killer,” as an estimated 46% of people who have hypertension do not know they have it.

Healthy lifestyle and diet changes can help manage the condition, and may be aided by numerous hypertension drugs that are sometimes prescribed in combination. For many people, this is sufficient. For some, however, blood pressure remains persistently high.

A new meta-analysis finds that using therapeutic ultrasound to calm kidney-nerve hyperactivity significantly lowered blood pressure among the 506 people with hypertension in three randomized clinical trials.

It is not entirely clear what causes hypertension, though experts suspect it may be a combination of genetic and lifestyle factors, as well as aging and other mechanisms.

Hypertension in middle age is frequently associated with overactive nerves in the kidneys, which may promote high blood pressure in several ways. It may trigger water and salt retention, and release hormones that increase blood pressure.

While there are various types of drugs that treat hypertension, none specifically target this renal overactivity. The “renal denervation” ultrasound technique explored in the new study, which calms overactive nerves in the kidneys, therefore offers physicians an additional tool with which to help patients remain healthy.