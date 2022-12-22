Share on Pinterest A recent study shows that a common red food dye could cause intestinal inflammation and trigger inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Rebecca Aldama/EyeEm/Getty Images

In a recent study, researchers investigated the effects of a commonly used food dye, “Allura Red,” on intestinal inflammation and whether it could cause inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colitis.

Using an animal model, they found that chronic but not intermittent consumption of Allura Red induced mild intestinal inflammation in mice.

The researchers hope their findings will alert consumers to the potential harms of food dyes.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

In 2017, there were around 6.8 million cases of IBD globally. In 2015, 1.3% of adults in the United States — around 3 million people — had IBD.

Increasing evidence suggests that diet plays an important role in the development of IBD.

Precious studies indicate that food additives like titanium dioxide, which is used to give foods an opaque, white color, alter the gut microbiome and intestinal function.

Further research into how food additives affect intestinal health could improve public awareness and health policy around food consumption.

In a recent study, researchers assessed the effects of red food dye “Allura Red” (AR), one of the most widely used food colorants worldwide, particularly in the U.S.

The study found that mice exposed to AR in early life were more susceptible to colitis, a chronic condition characterized by inflammation of the colon’s inner lining. The findings also showed that chronic exposure to AR induced mild colitis.