A new weight loss intervention focuses on people's response to food cues.

The intervention resulted in similar weight loss to an existing treatment alongside less weight regain after treatment.

The researchers say the new intervention may be used as an alternative weight loss treatment. Around 74% of United States adults live with overweight or obesity. Current treatments for weight loss include behavioral weight loss (BWL) programs or lifestyle intervention programs. While these interventions produce moderate weight loss results, people often regain weight after they end. Maintaining weight-loss is a major challenge for weight-loss interventions. Data behind the Behavioral Susceptibility Theory (BST) suggests that responses to food and satiety are highly heritable and are shaped by environmental and individual-level factors, including Pavlovian and operant learning, memory, and neural changes related to diet. A new intervention based on improving the management of food and satiety responses may help people maintain weight loss. In a recent study, researchers conducted a randomized clinical trial for a newly-developed weight-loss intervention called “Regulation of Cues” (ROC) that targets response to food and satiety. They found that ROC-based interventions may help those with high food responsiveness maintain weight loss. “ROC trains internal cues to manage overeating rather than external management strategies, such as self-monitoring food intake,” study co-author Dr. Kerri Boutelle, professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego, told Medical News Today. The study was published in the journal Nutrition, Obesity, and Exercise .

Clinical trial For the study, the researchers recruited 271 adults with a mean age of 47 years old and a mean body mass index (BMI) of 34.6. A BMI of 25–30 is generally considered overweight, whereas a BMI of 30 or above indicates obesity. The participants were split into four groups: ROC, BWL, ROC combined with BWL (ROC+), and an active comparator group (AC). ROC included four components: psychoeducation to increase awareness of situations, thoughts, models, and environments that lead to overeating; experiential learning, coping skills, and self-monitoring. For example, participants were taught how to monitor hunger, cravings, and satiety before being “exposed” to highly-craved foods to practice their new knowledge and skills. Participants in the BWL group were provided individualized calorie targets and were given behavior change recommendations including: Self-monitoring

Meal planning

Cognitive restructuring relapse prevention skills Meanwhile, the AC group underwent training in: Dietary intake

Stress as a risk factor for weight gain

Mindfulness-based stress reduction

Sleep hygiene

Time management Each program was delivered via 26 90-minute group treatments over a 12-month period. All participants were also asked to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity per week and to achieve at least 10,000 steps per day. The researchers monitored the participants for 2 years, including the treatment period and the following year. At post-treatment assessment, those in ROC, ROC+, and BWL groups experienced more significant reductions in BMI than those in the AC group. This was notable, wrote the researchers, as ROC did not involve caloric restriction. The ROC+ group experienced the greatest reduction in body fat post-treatment, followed by BWL, ROC, and then AC. The researchers further noted that while ROC+, BWL, and AC groups experienced weight regain mid-treatment, the weight of those in the ROC group stabilized from this point. The researchers also noted that participants who scored higher on food responsiveness lost more weight when in ROC and ROC+ groups than in the BWL group. This, they wrote, means that ROC-based treatments may be especially effective for those who have trouble resisting food.