Scientists have found an association between an increase in ozone exposure and short-term risk of death. Share on Pinterest New research suggests that authorities globally should lower their recommendations for ozone thresholds. An international team of scientists has found an association between increased exposure to ozone and the short-term risk of death. The findings, which appear in the BMJ, suggest that stricter air pollution policies would significantly reduce these deaths.

Ozone pollution Ozone is a type of gas that consists of three oxygen atoms. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ozone has different health effects depending on where it comes from. Stratospheric ozone helps shield life on Earth from the sun’s ultraviolet radiation and, as such, is a benefit to human health. However, ground-level ozone (GLO) has associations with a variety of health issues. It is especially dangerous for older people, children, and people with diseases of the lungs, such as asthma. According to the EPA, GLO forms when pollution reacts with sunlight. This pollution is produced through combustion, overwhelmingly from human-created sources that burn fossil fuels, such as vehicles and power plants. According to the authors of the study, “ozone levels are predicted to increase with global warming,” and, as such, experts must gain a full understanding of the relationship between GLO and health issues.

Quantifying the effects The authors of the study note that while many studies document the adverse health effects of ozone exposure, they do not often address the increase of short-term deaths it causes. Instead, studies have typically focused on longer-term general adverse health issues. Quantifying the short-term effects of ozone exposure can be helpful when it comes to forming a policy on air pollution. This is especially important given that air-pollution policies differ significantly around the world. According to the article in the BMJ, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest an ozone threshold of 100 micrograms per cubic meter of ambient air (100 μg/m3), the European Union (EU) put that figure at 120 μg/m3, the United States suggest 140 μg/m3, and finally China recommends 160 μg/m3. By understanding the effects of GLO on short-term deaths, the study’s authors hope that consistent and evidence-based policy will be able to save a significant number of lives around the world.

Over 6000 additional deaths The international team looked at data from 406 cities in 20 countries, focusing on the number of deaths and daily environmental effects. They covered a period between 1985 and 2015. By identifying the daily average ozone levels, the types of particulate, the ambient temperature, and the humidity at each of the locations they covered, they were able to identify a possible association between changes in ozone levels and short-term deaths. The team found that an increase of 10 μg/m3 in the ozone over 2 days resulted in an increased risk of death by 0.18%. This equates to 6,262 additional deaths in the cities they studied attributable to ozone air pollution.