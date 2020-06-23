Specialists express “increasing concern” over the fact that people of color and different ethnicities are at a higher risk of poor outcomes if they develop COVID-19. Preexisting diseases, vitamin D levels, or socioeconomic factors do not explain the disparities, they say.

Share on Pinterest Existing evidence suggests that Black and South Asian individuals are more likely to experience poor COVID-19 outcomes than other demographics.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several recent studies and reports from different countries have shown that Black, Asian, and minority ethnic individuals in the United States and Europe are more likely to experience poor outcomes if they contract SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

Studies suggest that in the U.S., Black people are 3.5 times more likely to die of causes that relate to COVID-19 compared with white people. Latinx individuals are twice as likely to die with COVID-19 than their white counterparts, according to the same data.

In the United Kingdom, 34% of critically ill patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds.

MNT study summary

Hence, it is becoming more and more apparent that there are racial and ethnicity-related disparities in COVID-19 outcomes.

In a new study in the Journal of Public Health, researchers from Queen Mary University of London and other U.K.-based institutions have expressed worry about these evident trends: