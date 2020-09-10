Differences in education, household income, and health insurance status partly explain reduced prostate cancer survival after surgery in Black males compared with white males, a new study has found.

In the United States, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in males after skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. The society estimate that in 2020, there will be around 191,930 new cases of prostate cancer and 33,330 deaths from the disease.

However, there are large racial disparities in annual cases and deaths. The National Cancer Institute report that there are around 175 new cases per 100,000 Black males, compared with 102 per 100,000 white males.

It also says that annually there are around 38 deaths from the disease per 100,000 Black males, compared with 18 deaths per 100,000 white males.

The lowest mortality from the disease was among Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs), at around 9 deaths per 100,000.

Scientists believe that genetic differences explain some of the racial disparities in prostate cancer incidence and mortality. But a new analysis of mortality rates following surgery for prostate cancer suggests that socioeconomic inequalities also play an important role.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, TN, have shown that differences in education, household income, and health insurance status account for a large part of the disparity in survival between Black and white males with prostate cancer.

“Socioeconomic status and insurance status are all changeable factors,” says Wanqing Wen, MD, MPH, who led the research. “Unfortunately, the socioeconomic status inequality in the United States has continued to increase over the past decades.”

The findings appear in the journal Cancer.