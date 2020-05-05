New research suggests the prevalence of infection has links to the development of some types of cancer. Share on Pinterest A new study asks whether an increased prevalence of infections might precede cancer. A new study has suggested that before developing some forms of cancer, people experienced increased rates of infectious diseases, such as influenza and pneumonia. The study, published in the journal Cancer Immunology Research, might help develop diagnostic methods for detecting cancers.

Inflammation and cancer Previous research has indicated that there is a link between immunity, inflammation, and cancer. Inflammation can promote the development of cancers. This can compromise a person’s immune system, which can, in turn, increase inflammation. Dr. Shinako Inaida, a visiting researcher at the Graduate School of Medicine at Kyoto University in Japan and the corresponding author of the study, explains. “Cancer can develop in an inflammatory environment caused by infections, immunity disruption, exposure to chemical carcinogens, or chronic or genetic conditions. “An individual’s immunity is thought to be a factor in the development of cancer, but additional research is needed to understand the relationship [between] precancerous immunity, infections, and cancer development. This information may contribute to efforts to prevent or detect cancer.” Consequently, it may be valuable to investigate the relationship between immunity, inflammation, and cancers.

Over 50,000 participants The researchers wanted to understand the relationship between the prevalence of specific infectious diseases that could cause inflammation and cancer development.



To investigate, the authors took their information from a 7-year Japanese social health insurance system database. The researchers looked at data from 50,749 participants. All the participants were over the age of 30 and did not have any detected immunodeficiency. The case group comprised 2,354 participants who had developed a form of cancer in the 7th year of the study. The control group consisted of 48,395 people who had no cancer diagnosis during the 7 years of the study, plus an additional final year. The authors then calculated the prevalence of influenza, gastroenteritis, hepatitis, and pneumonia infections for the two groups.