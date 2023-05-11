Share on Pinterest Antibiotics aren’t always effective in treating clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infections,. Pixel Stories/Stocksy Experts say most Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infections occur while taking antibiotics.

Researchers say antibiotics aren’t always effective in these cases because the medications can reduce the amount of “good” bacteria in the gut and can sometimes cause the bacteria to become more drug-resistant.

A second, longer treatment regimen of antibiotics is sometimes prescribed.

Experts say there are foods you can eat and liquids you can drink that can also help. Clostridioides difficile(C. diff) is a bacterium that can infect the large intestine. Antibiotics used to treat it have been traditionally evaluated in a monoculture – not considering interactions with other bacteria. A new study published today in the journal PLOS Biology assessed two antibiotics in a diverse human gut community to better understand the interactions and how antibiotics affect C. diff growth. Previous testing on the effectiveness of antibiotics in treating C. diff has used monocultures – cultures containing one bacterium. For this research, the authors built a model that contained diverse human bacteria to see how two antibiotics, vancomycin and metronidazole, worked while interacting with the varied gut microbiome. They said they discovered that there were two leading reasons why antibiotics sometimes did not effectively treat C. diff: Antibiotics reduce the number of “good” bacteria in our gut. This allows C. diff to grow without competition from other bacteria.

The effects of other bacteria lead to the sequestration of metals in our intestines, which allows the C. diff to become more tolerant of the antibiotics. Ophelia Venturelli, an assistant professor in the Biochemistry College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who worked on the study, said their findings can help scientists to develop antibiotics more targeted to fighting C. diff infections.

C. diff can be difficult to treat Antibiotics clearing out bacteria in the large intestine and leaving it vulnerable to infection is the leading cause of C. diff. Antibiotics are also the primary treatment for C. diff. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, most people receive an antibiotic – either vancomycin or fidaxomicin – for 10 days to treat the infection. However, about 10%-20% C. diff cases recur after the end of treatment. It is thought that the normal gut microbiome has not had a chance to replenish. A longer-term antibiotic course of 10 weeks is usually suggested, tapering the medication to allow it to fight the infection and give the colon time to regrow necessary bacteria. “New information shows that certain interactions with a patient’s normal biome can make C. diff more or less likely to respond to antibiotics. But, everyone reacts differently,” said Dr. Tracey Childs, a general and colorectal surgeon and vice chair of surgery at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California. “If this happens, we can try using a narrower spectrum antibiotic,” she told Medical News Today.

What you need to know about C. diff Most of the time, C. diff occurs after someone takes antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Other causes include: A recent stay at a hospital or nursing home.

Being over 65.

Having a weakened immune system.

A previous infection of C. diff. Symptoms of C. diff can start when you are still taking antibiotics or shortly after. The symptoms can include: Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach tenderness or pain

Loss of appetite

Nausea It is contagious, so people who have it should: Make sure to wash their hands with soap and water every time they use the bathroom and before they eat.

If possible, use a separate bathroom.

Take showers daily and wash with soap.