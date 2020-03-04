It is not just a lack of sufficient sleep that affects a person’s health, a new study suggests. Having irregular sleeping patterns may contribute to the risk of cardiovascular problems, according to recent evidence.

Scientists already know that sleep is of utmost importance to health. Research has shown that without sufficient sleep , pretty much every aspect of health is affected, from cognitive functioning to immunity.

But even people who sleep for a good number of hours each night may face increased risks to their health if their sleep is irregular — that is, if the hours they sleep vary wildly from night to night, or if their bedtime and wake-up times change a lot.

A new study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA, has found that people who have very irregular sleep patterns are more likely to experience cardiovascular events than those with more regular sleep.

The study’s authors report their findings in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and stress the importance of good sleep hygiene.

“When we talk about interventions to prevent heart attacks and stroke, we focus on diet and exercise,” notes lead author Tianyi Huang.

He continues, “Even when we talk about sleep, we tend to focus on duration — how many hours a person sleeps each night — but not on sleep irregularity and the impact of going to bed at different times, or sleeping different amounts from night to night.”