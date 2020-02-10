Is it possible to overdiagnose one of the world’s leading causes of mortality? A new study from Australia suggests that this might be the case.

It is well established that diagnosed cancer cases in the developed world have been increasing steadily over the past few decades. An estimated 1 in 2 people now receive a cancer diagnosis at some point in their lives.

There are a number of reasons for this, including an aging population, advancing methods of detection, and higher levels of awareness around the signs and symptoms of cancer.

The way health professionals treat cancer has also evolved over time. This is due to a better understanding of cancer-causing genes and the development of better methods to treat the condition.

Cancer treatment is also becoming more personalized, as technologies to understand the genetic signatures of tumors are becoming more readily accessible and, in some places, more affordable.

Despite these advances in cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment, a new study from Australia describes the growing problem of overdiagnosis. Overdiagnosis means that health professionals are treating cancers that do not necessarily cause harm with harsh cancer drugs, which may negatively impact the person’s quality of life.

The results of the study now appear in the Medical Journal of Australia. Prof. Paul Glasziou — the director of the Institute for Evidence-Based Healthcare at Bond University in Queensland, Australia — and team found that doctors may overdiagnose around 11,000 cancers in women and 18,000 cancers in men each year.

The researchers say that cancer overdiagnosis can negatively impact a person’s mental health and cause them to undergo harsh treatments when they may not be necessary.

They also argue that the burden of overdiagnosis is needlessly costing healthcare systems a lot of money.

The aim of the recent study was to estimate the proportion of cancer diagnoses in Australia that may reasonably be attributed to overdiagnosis by comparing current and past lifetime risks of cancer.