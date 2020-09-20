A new study finds that performing many low paid but essential jobs puts people at higher risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It also finds that Black people in the United States are more likely to have these higher risk jobs. This could expose them disproportionately to a higher risk of infection. Share on Pinterest Black people in the U.S. who perform essential work may have a higher risk of mortality from COVID-19. The research, which took place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, reveals that non-Hispanic Black people were more likely than non-Hispanic white people to hold occupations considered essential, meaning that they continued to work during state lockdowns. The team collected data on COVID-19 deaths between April 9 and April 24, 2020. At that time, a total of 35 states and the District of Columbia published the number of deaths by racial group. This analysis adds to existing evidence that suggests higher COVID-19 mortality rates among non-Hispanic Black people. Stay informed with live updates on the current COVID-19 outbreak and visit our coronavirus hub for more advice on prevention and treatment. In Wisconsin, for example, the new study suggests that non-Hispanic Black people accounted for 36% of all COVID-19 deaths, despite making up only 6% of the state’s population. However, the analysis also demonstrates that non-Hispanic Black people were more likely to be working in most of the essential occupations. This likely put them at higher risk of infection and made it more likely that they would pass the virus to other members of their household. The research appears as an invited article in a special issue of the journal World Medical & Health Policy.

Occupational categories The researchers used data from the Current Population Survey to determine the prevalence of 22 occupational categories within each racial group in the 35 states and the District of Columbia. In descending order, the five occupations with the greatest overall preponderance of non-Hispanic Black workers compared with non-Hispanic white workers were: transportation and material moving

healthcare support

food preparation and serving

building and grounds cleaning and maintenance

personal care and service The study shows that 4 out of 5 of these were in the top third of positive correlations between employment and the percentage of COVID-19 deaths across all states and racial groups. The fifth was “building and grounds cleaning and maintenance,” which still had a positive and statistically significant correlation but was not as strong as that of other jobs. Presumably, since much of this work is outdoors, the risk was slightly lower. “There are a lot of theories [as to why Black people] are dying at higher rates than [people of] other races during this pandemic,” says senior study author Fares Qeadan, Ph.D. Black adults, he explains, are overall likely to be “working in jobs where they have a greater risk of coming [into] contact with the virus day in and day out.” The study authors conclude: “Existing structural injustices will continue to shape racial disparities in this pandemic if essential workers are treated as expendable, and unless companies and governmental leaders prioritize workplace safety and protection as a matter of public health.”